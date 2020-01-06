St. Joseph Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a possible stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning outside a local bar.
Sgt. Keith Dudley told News-Press NOW police received a call at 12:45 a.m. of a fight involving several subjects that had broken out in the rear parking lot of the First Ward House, 2102 St. Joseph Ave.
Dudley said that when officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a 23-year-old male had been taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of a possible stab wound. The wound was described as serious, yet not of a life-threatening nature.
Police were also trying to determine the updated status of a 22-year-old male who was also allegedly stabbed outside the bar. Dudley said that individual was not seriously injured.
A 25-year-old male was taken into custody for questioning in relation to the disturbance, he added.