The St. Joseph Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies apprehended a suspect after almost nine hours.
The Platte County Sheriff began a chase after a reported armed robbery, that ended with the suspect on top of Dans News and Used Auction Barn. Captain John Olszowka, with the St. Joseph Police Special Response Team, said this is where negotiations took place.
"The subject came this way on the highway with deputies in pursuit. Buchanan County joined in the pursuit and ended up chasing him into the city where city officers got involved and helped, ended up spiking the vehicle that he was fleeing in right here down by the railroad tracks on Illinois here, and he fled. The subject was a Black male, he got out of the vehicle and fled into the property behind me," Olszowka said.
Police were unsure if the suspect was armed, but found he was not armed once they made contact.
"So we kind of took our time trying to find him, not exposing anybody, we used the barricade as you can see, we used the canines to come in and help search, we had some drones here, flying," Olszowka said. "Once we started making contact with him things changed. He went from a wanted felon, which he still is, but now he was going to commit suicide. He wanted us to shoot him, he was going to jump off the roof, so we kind of slowed things down and do what we can to make sure he gets out of here safe like he did."
The suspect was transported from the scene to Mosaic Life Care for evaluation. He will then be booked into Buchanan County Jail.
According to officers at the scene, the suspect is on the roof of Dan's New and Used Auction Barn. The incident has been unfolding since 4 a.m. when officers said the suspect engaged police in pursuit.
Officers have several intersections blocked on Lake Avenue from Cherokee Street to Indiana Avenue. Police said charges may be filed locally and in Platte County.
Stay with News-PressNOW for more details when they are available.
