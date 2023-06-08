Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy director-designate Lonnie Bishop speaks on Thursday to an audience gathered for the unveiling of the academy's new training simulator. He takes charge of the academy June 16.
Lonnie Bishop demonstrates a simulation in which a police cadet is required to maneuver at high speed on a canyon road, around several sudden curves. If they do not maintain control, a 'crash' ensues with broken windows and sound.
Anthony Matthews, a cadet of the Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy, speaks on Thursday. Matthews is near graduation after a six-month training program, covering more than 800 hours of instruction. The St. Joseph native said he has not yet chosen which police agency to work for.
Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy director-designate Lonnie Bishop speaks on Thursday to an audience gathered for the unveiling of the academy's new training simulator. He takes charge of the academy June 16.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy director-designate Lonnie Bishop speaks on Thursday to an audience gathered for the unveiling of the academy's new training simulator. He takes charge of the academy June 16.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Lonnie Bishop demonstrates a simulation in which a police cadet is required to maneuver at high speed on a canyon road, around several sudden curves. If they do not maintain control, a 'crash' ensues with broken windows and sound.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Lonnie Bishop, director designate of the Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy, speaks on Thursday. He is to take office on June 16.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Anthony Matthews, a cadet of the Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy, speaks on Thursday. Matthews is near graduation after a six-month training program, covering more than 800 hours of instruction. The St. Joseph native said he has not yet chosen which police agency to work for.
From a routine traffic stop, to a car chase, to a mass shooting scene, Missouri Western State University's new training room can simulate it all for future cops.
Wilson Hall on campus is now home to the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives Theater system, and a police driving simulator, each produced by the Arotech Corporation of Ann Arbor, Michigan. A crowd gathered on Thursday afternoon for the formal ribbon-cutting and demonstration. The simulators are a legacy of Joseph King, the beloved commander of the academy who died of an illness in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.