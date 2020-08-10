Three victims of a drive-by shooting were sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon, and one has died.
The St. Joseph Police Department said one of the victims, a 2-year-old female, sustained gunshot wounds and has been pronounced dead.
Two other victims were treated at the hospital. One white male was treated and released, and one white female is still being treated but is listed in stable condition.
At around 3:20 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at South 20th and Messanie street. The shots took place next to the Frog Hop Store on Messanie Street.
The investigation is still on-going. If anyone has additional information, they can reach out to the tips hotline at 816-238-T-I-P-S.