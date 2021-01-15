Extreme weather is occurring in many parts of the world as the polar vortex is beginning to move farther south into the United States and Europe.
“The polar vortex is something we have every year,” said David Mechem, geography and atmospheric science department chair at the University of Kansas. “It’s a tight band of wind at upper levels of the upper troposphere up into the stratosphere that basically goes around the pole.”
Polar vortices are strongest during the winter and weakest during the summer.
“One of the things that does is essentially trap weather disturbances and cold air up more near the polar region,” Mechem said. “Things get interesting when you start to see the polar vortex weaken.”
During the first week of January, the stratosphere, which is the layer above our tallest clouds, warmed significantly over parts of Siberia leading to temperatures jumping from minus 92 degrees to 8 degrees.
This caused the polar vortex to become off balance or split, sending high winds, plunging temperatures and winter storms into the Midwest.
“We do tend to see breakdowns a bit more in the Northern Hemisphere than the Southern Hemisphere,” Mechem said. “The mechanisms that lead to its breakdown have a lot to do with big waves that are excited by mountain topography and land-sea contrasts.”
The Northeast is expected to experience its next winter storm over the weekend and into next week. Prolonged cold spells also will be possible in the upcoming weeks.