This week's dip in temperatures has many in St. Joseph bundling up when heading outside, but it's also important to make sure homes are protected inside.
One of the signs that a home’s pipes are frozen is if only a little bit of water comes out of the faucet after it's turned on. When this happens, officials with the American Red Cross recommend keeping the faucet on and treating the frozen pipes, which could be where the service line comes into the home or near an exterior wall.
Home improvement stores like Westlake Ace Hardware, located on the South Belt Highway, sell heat tape that helps prevent pipes from freezing, according to Assistant Manager Bill Schreck.
“It’s a real simple install, you just run this type of tape along the bottom of the pipe and attach it ... every six or 12 inches,” Schreck said. “It's got a thermostat built into it so when it gets cold enough to heat, tape will automatically come on. When it gets warm enough, it'll shut back off.”
The price of the tape varies for different lengths, but typically it costs between $30 and $45.
There are a number of other options to warm up pipes, like an electric hair dryer or a portable space heater. If you cannot locate the frozen section of the pipe, it’s time to call a licensed plumber.
Angie Springs, development communications manager at the Red Cross, offered a few additional tips to protect your home during the cold.
“Open up those cabinet doors under your faucets to ensure that some warm air can get underneath there. Also leave your faucets dripping at night,” Springs said. “A little higher water bill will certainly be way cheaper than having to replace water pipes in the event that they could potentially bust.”
Preventing your home from getting too cold is also a good idea. Set the temperature to at least 55 degrees.
Individuals who do not have a home can check into the Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph’s emergency shelter, located at 629 S. 8th St. Those who want to use the shelter need to check in by 8 p.m. nightly.