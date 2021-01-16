Sherri Aubuchon, a 51-year-old Platte City woman, was seriously injured in a crash on I-29 near Faucett Friday night.
According to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports the crash occurred when Aubuchon lost control on an ice-covered bridge while heading north on I-29 and striking the guardrail.
The pickup Aubuchon was driving then came back onto the highway causing the front end to strike a box truck, causing the pickup to go off the road.
Aubuchon was transported to Mosaic Life Care by the Buchanan County ambulance.