As we turn the page on 2020, many people are looking to kick start the new year of 2021 in the right direction financially.
“It was an interesting year, because one of the things we’ve talked to clients about was this was basically a feast or famine economy,” said Richard Salmen, president of Family Investment Center in St. Joseph. “There just wasn’t a lot of middle ground, there are some people that are doing great and, unfortunately, there’s a large number of people that are really struggling.”
The beginning of the year is a good time to get your finances in order.
“The first year is kind of looking at your debt situation, should we look into reducing our debt, use a stimulus check to do that, kind of analyze and see if that’s a possibility,” said Todd Caudle, manager of Berthel Fisher & Co. in Atchison, Kansas.
This can be paying off credit cards, catching up on overdue bills or putting a few dollars back for a rainy day fund to try and escape a potential financial crisis.
“It’s good to get something paid off, get some reinforcement and feel good about getting rid of one bill,” Caudle said. “Then you go and attack the second smallest debt and keep working your way up.”
Others may choose a different way of tackling debt.
“When it comes to the debt, we normally recommend paying off the highest interest rate first,” Salmen said. “That is where you are going to get the most bang for your buck.”
Each individual situation will be different and should be a common topic of discussion in the household.
“One of the biggest benefits most client couples get when they start a financial planning relationship with us is they have a level of communication about money that they’ve typically never had,” Salmen said. “And anything that can be done to improve that communication and get on the same page is going to be a win.”
This also can be a time to take advantage of COVID-19 restrictions by staying at home. For example, less money will be spent on commuting, shopping and dining out.
“People can weather the storm. If you saw this past year, by putting a little bit of money away they have been able to have that reserve in case things get hacked,” Caudle said.
Or consider investing, he said.
“I think it goes back to try not to procrastinate,” Caudle said. “Time in the markets is more important than waiting for the right opportunity to get in, so usually now is a good time to get invested.”