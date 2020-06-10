The American Water Charitable Foundation and Missouri American Water have partnered to award grants to two local nonprofit organizations that are helping local communities battle the effects of the ongoing health emergency.
The American Water Charitable Foundation provided $300,000 in grants across the country in communities served by American Water, with $25,000 coming to Missouri nonprofits that experienced an increased demand in services due to COVID-19. Of that, Pivotal Point will receive $2,500, and Second Harvest Food Bank will receive $1,000.
“This grant will support one family in crisis through our program, providing case management, budgeting and life skills training,” said Melissa Frakes, Pivotal Point director. “These men, women, children and teens want to be sustainable members of their community and we give them the hand up they need to do that.”
Second Harvest Community Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Chad Higdon, has seen an increased demand from individuals looking to them for support as on-site food donations and volunteers are decreasing.
“We have had to purchase additional food resources and identify non-conventional methods to reach those in need. This donation from the American Water Charitable Foundation allows us to help people during this critical time.”