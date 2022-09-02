The Allied Arts Council is hoping the public will help locate a glass piece stolen from a sculpture on the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk. 

The organization said at some point between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, an ornamental piece from the sculpture "Lucky Chance" was stolen. The sculpture is located in front of Mod Podge Boutique, 624 Francis St. 

