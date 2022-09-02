The Allied Arts Council is hoping the public will help locate a glass piece stolen from a sculpture on the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk.
The organization said at some point between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, an ornamental piece from the sculpture "Lucky Chance" was stolen. The sculpture is located in front of Mod Podge Boutique, 624 Francis St.
The piece, made of welded metal and glass by Wichita, Kansas, artist Rollin Karg, is one of 18 pieces temporarily installed around Downtown St. Joseph as part of the 2021-22 St. Joseph Sculpture Walk.
"Somebody had to climb up on the base and work at it to get it off. And now that's what's so frustrating. It's like, somebody really spent a lot of time (stealing it). That wasn't something easily done," she said.
"Lucky Chance" is the third piece on the Sculpture Walk to experience vandalism and theft.
On Feb. 4, most of the statue for “Espiritu Libre” was stolen in front of the Missouri Theater. After it was returned and re-installed, more vandalism in July caused it to be permanently removed. In March 2021, “The Peaceful Ruler,” a statue of a horse placed at the front of the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau building at 911 Frederick Ave., had been vandalized.
These crimes are taken seriously, Fankhauser said, but the Sculpture Walk will continue.
"People look forward to it. It's what brings people Downtown. The people who work Downtown, enjoy it and appreciate having the art there," she said. "As aggravated as I get, and as frustrated as I get, the program is still very viable and still very important to our community."
The Allied Arts Council is asking anyone with the glass or who sees someone in possession of it to report it to the police or call the Allied Arts Council office at 816-233-0231.
