PARNELL, Mo. — A 57-year-old Worth County man was seriously injured Sunday morning when the pickup he was driving was struck head on by another pickup.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ronald L. Petersen of Grant City, Missouri, was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.
The patrol said the accident happened at 9:53 a.m., on Missouri Highway 46 at Armstrong Street in Parnell, Missouri. David L. Auffert, 58, of Parnell, was attempting to turn left onto Armstrong Road from the highway while driving a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 pickup. The report said Auffert failed to yield to the 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by Peterson, resulting in the collision.