Update: At 7:45 a.m., Evergy's outage map indicated power had been restored to the affected area.
The St. Joseph School District has closed two elementary schools due to a power outage.
Pickett and Skaith elementary schools were without power Monday morning, and the district cancelled classes. The outage only affects those two schools.
In a tweet, the school district informed staff that they should report to work as planned.
According to Evergy's outage map, roughly 4,000 customers in southern St. Joseph are without power. The area affected is south of US 36 Highway along I-29 stretching down to Faucett.
