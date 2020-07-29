Governor Mike Parson appointed Caleb Phillips as the Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Wednesday.
Phillips currently serves as a law clerk to Federal Judge Roseann Ketchmark. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and Juris Doctor from Indiana University Maurer School of Law.
Phillips replaces Robert (Bob) L. Rice, who was appointed Associate Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit by Parson in June to fill a vacancy created when Doug Thomson was named an appellate judge of the Western District Court of Appeals.