One of St. Joseph’s most historic buildings will bring together the city’s past with the fun of a murder mystery on Friday.
The Wyeth Tootle Mansion will be celebrating the grand opening of the new museum experience, a Murder at the Mansion, with the Phantom Ball on Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Phantom Ball is based off of Maude Wyeth’s 1881 Phantom Party held at the mansion. Masquerade balls, which were popular in the late 19th century, were large parties where guests would wear a costume or mask until revealing themselves at the end of the night.
The event starts as a classic masquerade party, with guests being treating to food, drinks and tarot readings before beginning the game.
”The gameplay is a completely interactive game of Clue,” said Kami Jones, communications and tour manager for St. Joseph Museums. “The piece that is really cool to the history of St. Joseph is all of the characters are actual people from St. Joseph history and almost all of the backstories are true, historic stories.”
The re-creation will feature actors from the Robidoux Resident Theatre playing these characters based on actual historic St. Joseph residents. With this being the biggest event for educational programming for the museums, the community help is strong.
“We go out into the schools and we have schools that come to us,” Jones said. “We work with a lot of nonprofits. We do programming for Joyce Patterson. We have for Sisters of Solace, for Big Brothers and Big Sisters. That helps us to keep those programs free for individuals and to provide more programming throughout the school district.”
This is one of many upcoming plans for the mansion.
“We have Voices of the Past coming up in October,” Jones said. “It always sells out. Guests meet here, they get to meet their first character and they are bused over to Mount Mora, where they get to see Mausoleum Row all lit up with torches and gaslights and get to meet other actors that died in St. Joseph.”
