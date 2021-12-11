Pets and their owners got festive Saturday afternoon at the third annual Wagging Around the Christmas Tree.
Those at the event could sample a variety of baked goods, participate in a silent auction for gift baskets and take pictures with Santa.
The focus is on pets but the owners also play an important role, fundraising coordinator Cara Campbell said.
"We're always in it for the dogs, the cats and all the other pets out there," she said. "It's important to show your appreciation for the owners of those pets as well and, you know, it's obvious to us volunteers that work these events that the folks that come through ... it's easy to see the love that they have for those pets."
Proceeds benefit a campaign through Friends of the Shelter of St. Joseph to renovate a new shelter building.
