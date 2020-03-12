Archie is one sleek and handsome dude. He’s 3 years old and very curious. He’s anxious to find his new home to explore and a family to love.
You may adopt this pet for $92.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Cesar is a 7-year-old male Rottweiler mix. He’s a bit unsure of his surroundings and would love to find a forever home where he can feel secure and safe.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.