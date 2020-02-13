Meet Chip. He’s 6 months old and ready to play. He has striking golden eyes that really stand out with his jet black coat. If you’re looking for a little kitty entertainment in your home, come meet this guy.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Usher is a friendly 3-year-old pit bull mix. He loves people and all the attention he can get. He would love long walks on The Parkway and some good belly scratches.
You may adopt this pet for $55, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.