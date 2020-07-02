Jamie is a gorgeous 3-year-old female orange tabby. She’s 10 pounds of fuzzy love. She’s very laid-back and would love to have a new home to take her naps in. She likes her treats, so you’ll need plenty of those on hand too.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Bandita is an amazing 14-year-old pit-bull mix. You would never guess her age as she has the energy of a youngster. She walks nicely on a leash and knows her basic commands. If you are looking for a fabulous senior dog, look no further!
You may adopt this pet for $47.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.