Katherine is a 2-year-old Tabby who is a bit shy. This doesn’t keep her from asking for pets and love from all her visitors. She would love to find a new home with warm sunny spaces to nap and watch the world.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Lucy is a 2-year-old shepherd/pit bull mix. She’s a perfectly sized 46 pounds, and has beautiful coloring. Lucy was all smiles for pictures and was playful, yet gentle. Lucy found herself at the shelter when her owner could no longer take care of her.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday
