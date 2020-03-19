Meet Cliff. He’s a big 13-pound furball who loves to be held. He’s hoping to find a spare lap soon that he can call his own.
You may adopt this pet for $92.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Maddie is a 55-pound, 3-year-old lab mix who loves every person she meets. She’s also very energetic and learning her manners in the P4P program. She dreams of having an active family who will take her for walks and other adventures.
You may adopt this pet for $47.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.