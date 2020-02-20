Momma is a beautiful 2-year-old female dilute. She has some pretty amazing coloring and a sweet personality. She’s hoping to find a loving family soon that will give her a warm and comfortable home.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
This beautiful gal is Maxine. She’s a 4-year-old pit bull mix and a good medium size at 44 pounds. She has very nice manners and just wants to be loved on. Maxine would like to find a new family that will take her for daily walks and give her good belly scratches.
You may adopt this pet for $15, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.