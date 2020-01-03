Mila is a gorgeous 1-year-old female with a super soft, white coat and golden tabby markings. She has a laid-back personality and loves a good belly scratch.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Goliath is a 1-year-old male boxer mix. If you are looking for a big, cuddly dog, don’t look any further. Goliath will greet you at his shelter area with his tail and his whole body wagging.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.