Cheddar is a fluffy 11-year-old male long-haired cat. Cheddar is a big, lazy cat who thinks his job is take as many naps as possible in a day.
You may adopt this pet for $62.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Dot is an adorable 2-year-old female heeler mix. Dot has amazingly good manners on a leash. She is very laid-back and likes to please. All she wants is a family to love and care for her.
You may adopt this pet for $115, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.