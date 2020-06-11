Luigi and his sister, Birdo (not pictured) are super fluffy black kittens. They are a perfect mix of playful and cuddly. It's hard to resist their cute little faces with those stunning green eyes. Who wants a fun little furball?
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Monty is a playful 7-month-old male shepherd mix. For a young pup, Monty is very mellow and easy to handle on a leash. Monty’s ears are adorable and he loves to show off how they stand straight up in the air.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.