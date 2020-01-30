This super striped little tiger is Victor. He’s a 3-year-old with some really stunning coloring. He’s not liking his tiny quarters and is anxious to find a bigger home with lots of interesting spaces to explore.
You may adopt this pet for $92.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Diamond is a 4-year-old female pitbull mix. Diamond has had a few challenges in her life. She has had one of her back legs amputated. However, she gets along just fine on the three good legs she does have. She would do best in a home without any other animals.
You may adopt this pet for $55, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.