Bandaras is a 1-year-old male all-black cat. He's a little cutie who prefers to lay down and get scratched behind the ears than to play. He is very curious and always wants to know what is going on.
You may adopt this pet for $92.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Janie Ann is a 4-year-old female Labrador Retriever. She’s a big, strong girl at 66 pounds. Janie Ann may have some sight issues and seems to use her nose as her main sense. She’ll need extra patience and attention/care in order to keep her safe and to help her become familiar with her surroundings.
You may adopt this pet for $55, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.