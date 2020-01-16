Jones is a 1-year-old male orange and white cat. This lovable guy has a big, sweet disposition. He loves a good belly scratch and napping on a sunny window ledge.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Magnus is a 12-year-old mastiff. He’s a big guy but has the most gentle nature. He loves attention and is good with kids and other pets.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.