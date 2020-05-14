Alice is an adorable little 11-month-old female tortie. Alice has a loud purr that she shows off when she is petted. She is very laid-back and is most concerned about who is going to scratch her behind her ears!
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Gracie is a beautiful 10-month-old female Australian cattle dog. Gracie loves other dogs and tends to ignore cats. She is smart and lovable and is very loyal and protective of her owner. Gracie has been at the shelter for a while and would love for someone to come and meet her so she could show them what a good dog she is.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.