Mako is a lovable 8-week-old tuxedo kitten who will be a wonderful addition to your home. He is a little lovebug who is equal parts snuggles and playful. His sweet disposition makes him easy to adore. He’s excited to bring a little kitten love into your home.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Bonkel is a sweet 6-month-old male pit bull mix. He is a very happy, smiley guy who has lots of puppy energy. He’s hoping to find an active family that will take him for long walks every day.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.