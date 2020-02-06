Talon is an adorable 8-month-old male black and white cat. Look at all those fun spots to go with his curious personality. He loves people and will be a great addition to his new family.
You may adopt this pet for $92.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Nigel is a sweet 2-year-old male pit bull mix. He is friendly and outgoing and loves other dogs. When Nigel sees someone coming to his shelter area, he breaks out in a big smile and wags his whole body.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.