Toni is a gorgeous 11-year-old sweetheart! She is very laid-back and would love a new home with a comfy place to nap and some sunny windows. If you have room in your life for a new furry friend, please consider Toni.
You may adopt this pet for $62.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Meet Dobby! He’s 5 years old and all sweetness and smiles. This little pit bull has a heart of gold and can’t get enough attention. He also is housebroken, has nice manners and walks great on a leash. If you have room in your family for a new furry friend, come meet Dobby.
You may adopt this pet for $47.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends