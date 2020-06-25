Pabu is a stunning gray and white male kitten who knows the perfect family is out there waiting for him. His unique markings and affectionate, people-oriented personality truly make him one of a kind. This little guy is all love and snuggles and always wants all the attention.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Dan is a 3-year-old coonhound and as charming as can be. He’s a playful guy with lots of energy. He’s been through the Pups for Parole program so he knows how to behave like a gentleman. He would love an active family that likes to take long walks or runs on the Parkway.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.