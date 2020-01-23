Meet Sam, Harry and Bill. This little trio of 3-month-olds are about as playful as they come. Take home one of these guys for endless hours of entertainment.
You may adopt these pets for $67.50 each, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Hank is a 7-year-old male Labrador retriever. Hank is a bit overweight, but he is full of vim and vigor and looking for a forever home where he can get more exercise and play time.
You may adopt this pet for $55, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.