Fairy is a sweet 3-year-old female calico. She had a tough time as a stray and is a bit underweight. With some love and a little extra food she should fill out nicely. She loves attention and will be a great family member in her new home.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Vander is a handsome 43-pound male American pit bull. He’s very well behaved and loves attention. He would love to have a family that will take him for daily walks on the parkway. He will be a great addition to his new family.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.