Bright Eye is a super sweet 1-year-old female. She loves to cuddle and talk all day. She did sustain an eye injury and is being treated for that. She will brighten your day with her sunny personality.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Vander is a handsome 43-pound male American pit bull. He is very well behaved and loves attention. He would be a great walking companion on the parkway. Vander has been waiting for a new family to love him for a long time! If you are looking to add a furry family member, please consider this lovable little guy.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.