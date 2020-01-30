Many Missouri businesses are appealing to a higher power after they were denied various medical marijuana industry licenses.
Several complaints with Northwest Missouri ties argue that the applications were graded inconsistently, with different point values for verbatim language.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services told News-Press NOW that applications are denied for a host of reasons, and that the top regulator still has faith in the process.
A Camden Point,Missouri, company, Friends and Brothers Farming Co., filed an administrative appeal over inconsistent scoring.
"During the scoring process, answers to the cultivation application questions having the exact same answer among the three cultivation applications submitted by Petitioner were scored at varying levels," the company's complaint states.
The complaint points out that an answer for a potential Dearborn, Missouri, license question received seven points while an answer for a Camden Point application received just four points despite using the same language.
A representative for the state has yet to respond to the complaint, which was lodged with the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission.
In an email, a spokesperson for the DHSS, Lisa Cox, said denials are issued for several reasons.
"Including failure to meet minimum standards, the results of an analysis for substantial common control, the results of application scoring, or application withdrawal," she wrote.
Cox attached a letter from Lyndall Fraker, the director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, to a marijuana trade commission that signaled his support for the process.
"Each scorer has a professional background qualifying them to score the questions assigned to them; each scorer went through a training process; no scorer knew the identity of any applicant or owner; and each question within a facility type was scored by a single person," Fraker wrote. "After reviewing initial complaints, we continue to have every reason to believe the scoring was completed by the blind scoring vendor and its team in a way that is both highly professionally competent and legally valid."
Another Northwest Missouri company, Rushville Enterprises, filed a complaint against the DHSS. The company claims DHSS rules state, "if identical responses are provided to questions, then the score must be the same."
The company lists several answers that it alleges were graded inconsistently.
In the letter, Fraker responded to a complaint in which an answer included a "marketing plan" but didn't include a budget and was given zero points.
"The same person scored this question on all 578 cultivation applications," Fraker wrote. "We have learned that in the professional judgment of the scorer, a marketing plan fails to meet minimum qualifications and has a significant weakness if it fails to sufficiently address its costs."
One company with a link to St. Joseph was denied a testing license for failing to comply with a rule that states companies must be majority owned by Missouri residents, according to a complaint.
According to Green Precision Analytics' public filing, the company had a "clerical error" in which it miscalculated how much of the company was Missouri owned.
"Based on the shares issued by GPA, the total voting interest of its Missouri residents equals 51%," the filing, written Christopher McHugh, states.
McHugh is the "media liaison" for a different company, Vertical Enterpise LLC, which was awarded several licenses for a store in St. Joseph on Messanie Street.
He did not respond to a request for an interview from News-Press NOW on Wednesday. McHugh previously said, "It’s all locals (who own the Vertical Enterprise company)."
The DHSS lawyer conceded that three other applications with lower overall scores were given testing licenses, but wrote that GPA was denied because it did not meet the ownership rule and was therefore disqualified.
As of early January, Vertical Enterprise LLC had not filed a business license with the city of St. Joseph. It's unknown what percentage of the company is owned by Missouri residents.