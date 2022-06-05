As the summer months pick up, several community members have seen an increase in missing pets around town.
From jumping fences, running out the door and more, it’s easy for a pet to disappear and leave a family panicked. Aubrey Silvey, the humane educator at the Animal Shelter, said this is normal, but there are several ways to get the word out there if your pet goes missing.
“If your pet runs off and you’re looking for them, the best thing that you can do is post on a lost-and-found page on Facebook, post around town, and the vet clinics and stuff like that will post. We’ll post if your pet is lost as well, we have a board here and online.”
Brad Reynolds, associate veterinarian at Countryside Veterinary Clinics, said the best thing you can do to be preventative is to ensure your pet is identifiable.
“It’s a good thing to have identification on your animals at all times, either have a registration tag from the city or at least a rabies tag. Being microchipped is helpful as well," Reynolds said.
Although being microchipped is helpful, Reynolds wants people to know that it’s not a GPS tracking device, and the only way it’s helpful is if someone takes the missing pet to a place where they can check for a chip.
Silvey said if your pet is missing, you should check the intake page for the shelter to see if your pet has been picked up by animal control.
“If someone finds out their animal is here at the shelter, which all of our animals are put on intake the day that we get them, they will be posted on our website so people can see them and they can check that they’re here," Silvey said. "They would wanna call us or just come down during our open hours to reclaim their pet and we will get them their pet back to them.”
Reynolds said the other important thing to do to keep your pet safe is to make sure you’re both in a safe and familiar area.
“Pay attention to your surroundings. You know if you’ve got your typical routes, if there’s a house where you frequently notice the dogs are running loose, adjust what you’re doing and if something doesn’t seem right, you know the best thing to do is to avoid it," Reynolds said.
