Wednesday marked St. Joseph Persisterhood’s 2021 ceremony recognizing women who made a difference in the community.
The 10 women recognized included local political candidates, leaders and social advocates.
It was Persisterhood’s third December award ceremony since the organization was founded in 2017.
Having continued success with the event is an important way to show people their local efforts are making a difference, Persisterhood co-founder Jane Frick said.
“The driving force for us has been a recognition that our community really needs to move forward,” she said. “We want to empower those that sometimes don’t see themselves as making a difference and that, of course, includes women and minorities, especially, in our community.”
Ann Irvin, founder of Sparkle Peach, an organization centered around promoting safe feminine hygiene, was nominated for her service and involvement. It was a significant distinction to receive, she said.
“It’s an honor to be selected because there are so many women out here, even men, out here doing great things for the community. I’m just kind of humbled to, you know, be selected because we’re all out here doing great things and want the best for the community.”
Feminine hygiene is an especially important issue because there still can be a negative stigma when people discuss it, Irvin said. Many people also don’t have the right products or resources, so Sparkle Peach provides those, she said.
“For me, it just goes by personal experience because I was in that situation,” she said. “At one time I didn’t have female hygiene products, and I had to do something other than a pad because I didn’t have it ... Even though it’s the only thing I had, I didn’t realize the risk I would take (to get an) infection.”
The 10 women honored at the event included Irvin, Brenda Blessing, Jean Brown, Andrea Cole, Whitney Lanning, Loes Hodge, Terri Lowdon, Jill Miller, Nancy Nash and Jessica Piper.
There also were donations collected that were taken to the YWCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.