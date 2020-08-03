To celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment allowing women voting rights, St. Joseph Persisterhood and Rolling Hills Library are sponsoring an online essay contest for high school and college students, with submissions accepted until Oct. 12.
Contestants are being asked to write about the obstacles suffragists had in securing the vote and why women today should be active politically. Contest details, submission information and a poster to download about the contest are available online at rhcl.org/essay-contest. Details on how to submit entries are available at that web address also.
“We created the contest as a way to foster learning about the suffrage movement and its ties to contemporary women in politics. So often, school history overlooks or glosses over the truth of the 70-year struggle women undertook to obtain the vote. It’s a fascinating story of mass marches in Washington, D.C., hunger strikes, saloon monitoring of ‘bought’ votes, failed campaigns, compromises and political betrayals,” said Dr. Jane Frick, Persisterhood co-facilitator.
Essays by students in grades 9 to 12 will be judged separately from those submitted by undergraduate college students. Winning entries in each category will receive $200 cash prizes, with honorable mentions in each category receiving $50. Winners and their teachers will be featured at Persisterhood’s Oct. 28 Zoom meeting, which will feature readings from entries.
Persisterhood co-facilitator Carol Pittman suggested the contest and has secured a panel of writers and teachers to judge the contest entries. She is chairing fundraising for the contest through a “GoFundMe” site available at gofundme.com/f/persisterhood-essay-contest.