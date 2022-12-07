A local advocacy group gathered Wednesday evening to reflect on past projects and celebrate its 100th event.
Persisterhood held its first meeting in February of 2017. Since then, it has gotten involved in various activities and events regarding equal rights, environmental action, politics and education.
Attendees had the opportunity to hear from speakers Marianne Kunkel and Jessica Piper at the group’s “Celebration for Amazing Achievements 2017-2022.”
Kunkel is currently an assistant English professor at Johnson County Community College and was one of the founding members of Persisterhood.
Kunkel is also a writer and read some of her personal poetry during the gathering. She has been with the group since the very beginning and said that seeing the group reach 100 events is a great achievement.
“So much joy for them, for everyone,” Kunkel said. “The fact that they have made it to 100 tells me that their name is the right name, that they persisted.
Although Kunkel currently lives in Kansas City, those involved continue to inspire her.
“I’m grateful. And these women are so inspiring here ... I hope I am as active in my retirement as some of these women,” Kunkel said. “They are incredible, and that we have them in this community, we are so lucky.
Jessica Piper recently ran as the Democratic candidate in the Missouri District 1 state representative race and was endorsed by the Persisterhood.
Piper said that she thinks the group is very good for the community of St. Joseph.
“It’s okay not to be exactly politically aligned with everybody in your neighborhood or in your part of the state,” Piper said. “The future is bright in Northwest Missouri. I’m really excited to work with the group. They do keep expanding.”
She said being able to lean on like-minded people is good for speaking up and finding your voice.
“They’re a great organization. They’ve done great things,” Piper said. “They have a hand in so many progressive issues and you can always count on them to be there.”
