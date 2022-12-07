Dr. Marianne Kunkel

Marianne Kunkel speaks and reads her own poetry during the Persisterhood of St. Joseph’s centennial event.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

A local advocacy group gathered Wednesday evening to reflect on past projects and celebrate its 100th event.

Persisterhood held its first meeting in February of 2017. Since then, it has gotten involved in various activities and events regarding equal rights, environmental action, politics and education.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.