College graduates tend to have higher lifetime earnings, more job opportunities and better economic stability. The proportion of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher has steadily increased over time, and according to Census Bureau data, currently stands at just over one-third.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many potential two-year college enrollees to rethink their plans and hold off on school, enrollment in four-year institutions actually has increased slightly.

The proportion of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher increased by 13 percentage points since 1995 when less than one in four adults had a college degree. In 2014, women surpassed men in college degree attainment, and that gap has continued to widen since then. In 2019, 36.6% of adult women had college degrees compared to 35.4% of men. While overall enrollment in four-year institutions increased in 2020 compared to 2019, this was fueled solely by gains in female enrollment. The number of men who enrolled in four-year colleges fell by 1.2%.

A decrease in male enrollment in four-year colleges could have long-term effects on both total enrollment and the male-female higher education gap. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment in degree-granting four-year institutions was projected to remain relatively flat, increasing by just 2% from 2018 to 2029. In 2018, there were more than 1.3 million more women enrolled in college than men, and the National Center for Education Statistics projects the gap between male and female college enrollment to grow, albeit slowly. If male enrollment continues to decline, four-year institutions may actually experience a decline in total enrollment alongside even larger gender imbalances.

At the state level, women have achieved higher levels of education than men everywhere but in Utah, where significantly more men hold at least a bachelor’s degree. While the male-female higher education gap is largely the norm across the U.S., the overall proportion of adults with college degrees varies widely.

Massachusetts and Colorado claim the largest proportion of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, at 45.0% and 42.7%, respectively. Southern states tend to have lower levels of college-educated adults than other parts of the U.S. With just 22.3% and 21.1%, respectively, of adults having completed college, Mississippi and West Virginia have the lowest levels of educational attainment in the country.

In St. Joseph, 20% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Those numbers include 18.7% of men and 21.3% of women with a bachelor’s degree or higher. It’s a number that colleges like Missouri Western State University want to raise through programs and partnerships with local schools.

“Higher education needs to work more closely and in tandem with business and industry and agencies,” Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, president of Missouri Western, said. “If I talk to prospective students today, (they say), ‘I want to see what I can earn. What can I earn?’ And that’s a shift in perspective, that’s a shift in understanding. And we need to embrace that.”

Dr. Melissa Mace, vice president for enrollment management at Missouri Western, also said it comes to down to the university’s relationship with its students and their goals.

“It goes back to what do the folks in our region need and how do we help our region — the residents in our region — how do we help them achieve their goals? And that’s what we’re going to do,” she said.

To find the locations with the most college graduates, researchers at HireAHelper analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Researchers ranked metropolitan areas according to the proportion of adults (aged 25 and over) with a bachelor’s degree or higher. Researchers also calculated the five-year change in adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, median earnings for various levels of educational attainment, and the proportion of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, separately for men and women.

News-Press NOW reporter Andrew

Gaug contributed to this story.