St. Joseph residents showed out on Monday night at the 36th Annual Mayor’s Thanksgiving Dinner, enjoying good food while supporting Second Harvest. The event began at 4 p.m. with a social hour that lasted until 5 p.m. Mayor John Josendale started out the event with a welcoming statement, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem. The Thanksgiving dinner was followed by an invocation.
Chad Hidgon, CEO of Second Harvest, said the event usually brings in nearly $25,000 to $30,000. Along with donations, it brings assistance and awareness to families in need, especially during the holiday season.
“We have the opportunity to provide a lot of produce ... we have ways to really get food out through a lot of different avenues for others to support pantries or mobile pantry distributions,” Hidgon said. “We have the opportunity to really receive the products and make sure they get to families that need help.”
Guests could participate in a raffle at the event for a Kansas City Chiefs prize package, which included two tickets to the Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos on New Year’s Day and parking passes. Raffle tickets were $50, with proceeds going to Second Harvest.
Mackenzie Osborn, communications coordinator for Second Harvest, said ticket sales were a great help to Second Harvest on its continued mission to help the community.
“People can help us out because the money will be used to help out children, seniors and entire families in St. Joseph,” Osborn said.
Osborn also assisted in helping set up the event. She said that making sure the event runs smoothly is the top priority.
“It’s always nerve-wracking but such a fun time,” Osborn said. “I really like being able to meet people in the community and how they can help (the organization).”
Higdon said that the sense of community in the building meant a lot to Second Harvest.
“It really does mean a lot. You really see people step up and help us share what was going on, especially around the holiday giving season,” Hidgon said.
