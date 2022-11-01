Mayor Josendale

Mayor John Josendale greets the crowd at the 36th Annual Mayor’s Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday night.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph residents showed out on Monday night at the 36th Annual Mayor’s Thanksgiving Dinner, enjoying good food while supporting Second Harvest. The event began at 4 p.m. with a social hour that lasted until 5 p.m. Mayor John Josendale started out the event with a welcoming statement, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem. The Thanksgiving dinner was followed by an invocation.

Chad Hidgon, CEO of Second Harvest, said the event usually brings in nearly $25,000 to $30,000. Along with donations, it brings assistance and awareness to families in need, especially during the holiday season.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

