Some couples in St Joseph looked for a more thrilling date night than the traditional dinner and a movie Valentine’s night.
Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph hosted a Valentine’s Night ghost hunt.
Christie Williams, one of the hosts from the company Haunted Rooms, said that everyone reacts differently to haunted sightings.
The company goes around the country providing equipment needed for the experience.
“I’ve had people get, like, touched or they see activity happening a lot of times, you know, and then sometimes you have groups that just don’t get into anything,” Williams said.
Amar Drummond, a Missouri Western graduate, made a night of the event by going to the ghost hunt with a group of friends and his mother.
Drummond said he had a New Year’s resolution to try something new or travel every month, although he was skeptical of the ghost hunt at first.
Drummond had a personal moment as he said he clearly heard someone call his name inside the tunnels in the museum. He said the name was clear and loud. He also was able to ask and receive answers to a few other questions.
“It was shocking because I wasn’t really expecting verbal communication, not anything that would strike so personally,” Drummond said.
Amar said he will remember this Valentine’s night for a long time.
“Being a part of it makes it personal and memorable to be here,” Drummond said.
Groups roamed through Glore Psychiatric Museum and the tunnels for around 45 minutes to look for spirits.
“I’ve been excited to come here for a while,” Williams said.
People explored the facility that has a 145-year history, including being the site of a state hospital.