The carnival at East Hills Shopping Center is here and open.
Located in the parking lot just behind the shopping center you will find rides, games and food. There is something for people of all ages.
Justin and Beth Malotte brought their son, Jayson, to the carnival to ride some rides on Saturday. It was a big day for the family.
“This is his first carnival,” Justin said.
The family left with a snow cone in hand and new memories. Of course, Justin said his son Jayson had his favorite rides picked out already and some that he didn't particularly like.
“Someone wanted to ride some rides so we thought this would be a good opportunity," Justin said about Jayson. "And he really enjoyed the merry-go-round and the car one. But not so much the spinning ride.”
The carnival gave the family an opportunity to get out of the house after a long spring inside with stay-at-home orders. The family was relieved to enjoy some sunny and warm weather for the outing.
“It’s very nice out today,” Beth said.
The Malotte's visited the carnival just after it opened at 1:00 p.m. and braved the heat and sun with a little help.
“That breeze is really nice too,” Justin said.
The trip to the carnival ended with one more ride. The family went to check out one attraction that can't be missed from Belt Highway.
“I think we’re going to go catch the ferris wheel and head home,” Beth said.
The carnival started on Thursday, July 9, and will be running through Sunday, July 19.
The carnival is open weekdays from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and weekends from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Parking and admission is free. There are wristbands available for unlimited rides. Information on ticket prices and discounts for rides can be found here.