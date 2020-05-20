According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian, who was identified as Autum Buckmaster, 17, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck by a semi-truck on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at 3:18 a.m. on Interstate 29 at the 70 mile marker, 5 miles south of Oregon, Missouri.
The semi-truck, driven by David Collier, 27, of Independence, Missouri, was driving south when Buckmaster, who was standing in the median, walked into his path.
Buckmaster was taken by First Call and transported to Forensic Medical.