Peak season for poison ivy growth

After spending time outside this summer, you may start to notice a sudden itch or rash developing on your arms and legs.
The heat may be to blame, but it could also be an allergic reaction to poison ivy, oak and sumac.
"You don't even have to come in contact with them to have a reaction," said Missouri Western State University Assistant Professor Dr. Tilottama Roy.
This is because the toxic oils on leaves can spread onto any surface and remain active for a long time.
"If you wash it off quickly within five minutes of being an exposed, you'll have no reaction," said Missouri Department of Conservation Media Specialist Bill Graham.
Another tricky part about poison ivy is slowing the growth of the plant, which can reach more than 10 feet tall.
"If you are going to control it, it should be done from May to July while the plant is still flowering," Graham said. "The best way to get rid of poison ivy is to spray with herbicide.
Most of the time it will take a few rounds of spraying before seeing progress because it spreads along fences and birds also carry the seeds.
"They are not toxic to animals and birds love to eat them," Roy said. "They then disperse the seeds everywhere they go."
There is the option of clipping the plant back yourself or calling in professional. However, one tree could cost upwards of $500 if using a professional.
It's important to know what you are looking for to avoid coming into contact with the plants.
Poison ivy and sumac will have three leaves. Poison sumac will have 13 leaves most of the time with a single leaf at the tip.
"It is quite easy to identify each plant with their leaf structure," Roy said.
"All three belong to the same family," Roy said. "Their leaves will change to a reddish or yellow color during the fall."
Wash immediately after coming in contact with poison ivy, oak or sumac. Then use an over-the-counter cream for the first few days and apply calamine lotion.
Taking a cool bath and treating the affected area for up to 30 minutes several times a day can help relieve itching and prevent blistering.
A doctor should be contacted if you have a fever over 100, have difficulty breathing or the rash covers more than one-fourth of the skin, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
While irritating to people, the plants can provide benefits.
"Overall they are providing oxygen and cleaning the air," Roy said. "It's just that we probably should leave them alone. Eighty percent of people have rashes and 20% are immune to the plant."