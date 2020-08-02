After months of construction, Peacock Pediatrics is opening its doors Monday, Aug. 3, to provide personalized care to children of every age and every stage.
About six months ago Dr. Michelle Cebulko and Dr. Amanda Williams started planning the pediatric practice for families to always feel safe and comfortable.
The office can be spotted at 805 N. 36th St. with a bright blue peacock logo. Dr. Cebulko said they picked the peacock to show how proud the providers were to help children in the community.
"You can see walking through the clinic, we're doing everything in jewel tone and we have Penelope the peacock as our mascot," Cebulko said.
The clinic also has two pediatric nurse practitioners Dana Kapp and Sarah Sass. All of the providers have previously worked in St. Joseoh or nearby.
The unique name isn't the only aspect that Cebulko feels stands out about the clinic.
"All of the providers are very committed to advocating for children and providing the best medical care and medical home that they can have," Cebulko said.
The clinic also will have an on-site social worker working closely with the providers to provide a full spectrum of care.
"For pediatrics it's not all medical. There are a lot of other things that come up that parents need help with and have questions about different parenting and social things," Cebulko said.
There's also a lactation consultant on-site for mothers who choose breast-feeding early on.
Cebulko said the support the clinic already has received from the community is tremendous and it already has more than 1,000 patients in its electronic health record that will keep them busy for the first three weeks.
"We feel very honored and privileged that families allow us to take care of their children and let us become a partner with the parents," Cebulko said.
The clinic has 16 exam rooms to provide necessary space for patients, but the providers will wear masks and require all ages above 2 to wear masks while inside.