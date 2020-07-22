Patterson Legal Group will host a backpack giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 8, at its law office, located at 210 N. Belt Highway, Suite A.
A hundred backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be handed out from 10 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last. The law firm decided to host the backpack giveaway as a means to help offset costs associated with preparing for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Parents with school-age children may find this upcoming school year extra challenging because of financial difficulties related to COVID-19 closures. That is why our team decided to host a backpack giveaway. We wanted to assist our community neighbors to offset back-to-school costs and give students tools to make the school year a success," said Managing Partner Gary Patterson.
Social distancing and other precautionary measures will take place to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Those interested in attending are advised to arrive early as supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.