It's the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and with some great weather comes outdoor events and gatherings.
Sergeant Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said they're prepared with all available troopers on staff to help maintain a safe Fourth of July weekend.
“It's one of our major holiday weekends and obviously we're expecting a busy weekend, so it's going to be all hands on deck.”
He said people need to be safe when getting behind the wheel of a car if your plans include alcohol.
"Whatever it takes just don’t get behind that wheel if you're impaired -- or behind the wheel of a boat,” Angle said.
That even includes being prepared if you are traveling.
"Check those tires, make sure you have a cellphone and a charger. Don't be on your phone when driving but have it in case you need something," he said.
There are a few things Angle said people need to keep in mind through the holiday.
"Obey all traffic laws, wear your seat, stay off those phones when driving,” he said.
Those extra troopers over the weekend are prepared for violations and to help those in need.
“The goal is high visibility, strict enforcement. We just wanna make sure everybody has a safe weekend,” Angle said.
On the Fourth of July weekend 2019, the patrol responded to 376 traffic crashes that included 139 injuries and 12 fatalities. There also were 11 boat crashes during last year's holiday weekend, and 12 boating-while-intoxicated arrests made.