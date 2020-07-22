The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking information about an incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 29 at the 47-mile marker in Buchanan County on the evening of July 17.
The man's body was found on Monday in the median between the exits to Frederick Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 36 interchange, according to Sgt. Jake Angle of the patrol's Troop H. The patrol has identified the deceased person as Jeromy S. Loveday, 29, of Powell, Tennessee.
The vehicle in question is white, possibly a tractor trailer, and missing the left headlight with damage to the left fender.
Anyone who has information on the location of the vehicle or pertaining to the incident should contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control at 816-387-2345.